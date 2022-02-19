Louisiana train ‘narrowly missed’ two kids on tracks: police

website maker

A train in Louisiana nearly hit two children on Saturday night and had some of its rail cars detached, according to police.

The train was passing through Slidell, Louisiana, when it “narrowly missed” two children who were on the tracks at the time, according to a Facebook post by the Slidell Police Department.

The train applied its emergency brakes, which caused some rail cars on the train to detach from the locomotive.

No individuals were injured, according to police.

The incident happened during the town’s Mystic Krewe of Titans float parade.

“Please let this serve as a reminder to use extreme caution along the railroad tracks, especially during parades,” the police department wrote.