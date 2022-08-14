Louisiana Supreme Court denies appeal challenging abortion ban

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

In a win for pro-life advocates, the Louisiana Supreme Court rejected an appeal in the continued legal fight regarding the state’s abortion law, meaning the ban will remain in effect.

The ruling, which was handed down Friday, comes after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June, allowing states to make their own abortion laws, thus forcing Louisiana’s three clinics to rely on rulings and temporary restraining orders to continue operations. Providers had hoped the latest decision would allow them to resume abortion services.

“While it is disappointing that four of the seven justices, without any written explanation, issued a ruling that will effectively deny critical care to women throughout Louisiana, the litigation continues, and we are confident we can affect meaningful change,” Joanna Wright, an attorney for the plaintiff, said.

Louisiana’s trigger law, designed to take effect following the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision, prohibits abortion in the state and does not allow exceptions for rape or incest.

Plaintiffs challenging the state’s ban acknowledge abortions can now be prohibited but contest that the law’s provisions are contradictory and unconstitutionally vague.

State Judge Donald Johnson issued a preliminary injunction on July 21, allowing clinics to continue offering abortions while the lawsuit pertaining to the ban on the procedure is battled out in court.

But just days later, abortions were stopped after a state appeals court ruled in favor of Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry, a defendant in the case. A “suspensive” appeal was granted and Johnson was ordered to reinstate enforcement of the abortion restrictions.

The plaintiffs made an unsuccessful appeal of the 1st Circuit Court’s ruling to the Louisiana Supreme Court.

Landry lauded Friday’s ruling in a Twitter post, saying he was “pleased with the Court’s decision and will continue fighting to end this legal circus.”

