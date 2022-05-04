Louisiana State Police now investigating Lyft driver’s disappearance as a homicide

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The search for a Louisiana Lyft driver who went missing nearly two months ago has been upgraded to a homicide investigation, the Louisiana State Police said Wednesday.

Ella Goodie, 33, was last seen driving back and forth from Texas on March 9, KPLC reports.

The last person to have seen Goodie, 36-year-old Brandon Jermaine Francisco, was arrested on March 25 in St. Joseph, Missouri on unrelated charges, according to the local news outlet.

He was extradited back to Louisiana last month and is currently being held at Rapides Parish Detention Center on a $1,000,000 bond for bail jumping and contempt of court.

Francisco was previously charged with armed robbery, unauthorized use of a vehicle, assault, criminal conspiracy, and attempted murder stemming from an incident on Christmas Eve in 2018, but was released in June 2019, according to jail records.

Goodie’s vehicle, a Black 2012 Audi Q5 SUV, was also found in Missouri in early April, according to Louisiana State Police.

“Based on investigative techniques and witness statements, detectives and investigators have transitioned from a missing person’s case to a homicide investigation,” a Louisiana State Police spokesperson said Wednesday.