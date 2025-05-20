Louisiana State Police captures 4th escaped inmate in NOLA prison break, 6 still at large

​

A fourth inmate has been captured by authorities after escaping from a New Orleans jail on Friday with six other convicts.

“Louisiana State Police just captured inmate Gary C. Price,” FBI New Orleans confirmed in a post on X.

“The FBI and our law enforcement partners remain out on the street this evening searching for the remaining six. If you have any information please call 1-800-Call-FBI or send us a tip online,” the post continued.

Price, 21, was charged with seven counts of attempted first-degree murder, two counts of second-degree battery, aggravated assault with a firearm, false imprisonment with a weapon, domestic abuse, simple assault, aggravated criminal damage to property and resisting an officer, according to officials.

Authorities said that some fugitives may have left the city or the state of Louisiana, and the public has been urged to stay alert, not be alarmed and report any tips. The FBI in a statement said it has “surged resources” and is offering up to $5,000 for tips leading to the arrest of the inmates.

A source confirmed to Fox News that authorities have come close to detaining others, but the “timing has been off.”

The source added it’s possible the remaining fugitives have left New Orleans, but it’s believed most, if not all of them, are still here.

