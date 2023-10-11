Louisiana principal who removed high schooler from student government over dancing video asks for leave

A high school principal in Louisiana requested to be put on leave after he removed a high schooler from the school’s student government association and rescinded a scholarship recommendation over a post-homecoming dance she did on social media.

Following the Walker High School’s homecoming Sept. 30, 17-year-old Kaylee Timonet attended an after-party and was seen dancing in a video posted on social media. The school’s principal, Jason St. Pierre, took disciplinary action against the student, removing her from her position in student government and also took away a scholarship recommendation, according to FOX 8.

Her mother, Rachel Timonet, said she was at the party and didn’t see anything inappropriate.

“I was physically there watching her do it. If I would have thought it was inappropriate in any way, I would have corrected my child,” she said.

FORMER HARVARD PRESIDENT FEUDS WITH UNIVERSITY OVER RESPONSE TO TERRORISM AGAINST ISRAEL

St. Pierre posted an apology to Timonet on the school’s Facebook page over the weekend, and said her position within student government would be reinstated, along with her scholarship endorsement.

“First, let me say that I have apologized to the Timonets and I am hopeful that my scheduled meeting with Kaylee’s mom will rectify this situation and allow Kaylee to enjoy the remainder of her senior year at Walker High School,” St. Pierre said.

“As principal of Walker High School, I am faced daily with many difficult decisions for the interest of our students and employees that are never taken lightly. Please know that I always strive to place our students first in every decision. It is for that reason that I have taken this corrective action,” he added.

PROFESSOR APPEARS TO TAKE SHOT AT RILEY GAINES IN MESSAGE TO STUDENTS BEFORE PENN STATE EVENT

Livingston Parish Public Schools Superintendent Joe Murphy told FOX 8 on Monday that St. Pierre has requested to take leave for the rest of the academic year.

“Walker High School Principal Jason St. Pierre has requested to take leave for the remainder of the 2023-2024 school year. The district office is awaiting his paperwork to process his request,” Murphy said.

The 17-year-old’s mother told WAFB that the apology came too late, stating that the scholarship deadline passed.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“I even told him on the phone conversation when he made it to us at noon today asking us to come into the office and he mentioned reinstating the scholarship, I let him know that the scholarship deadline was done, and the damage that he’s done to her is done. I also told him I gave them the opportunity when I came in there at 7 o’ clock the next morning, to try and rectify the situation at that point. Now, with somebody holding his hand forcing him to do something, an apology being enforced, it’s too late,” Rachel Timonet said.