Louisiana police officer shot, killed while escorting suspect from HS basketball game: reports

A law enforcement officer was shot and killed in New Orleans on Friday night, reportedly while trying to escort the suspect away from a high school basketball game.

The suspected gunman was reportedly in custody.

The slain officer was identified as Martinus Mitchum, 38, according to NOLA.com.

Teams from Carver and Warren Easton high schools were meeting in a playoff game at Carver High School when the suspect tried to enter, FOX 8 of New Orleans reported.

The game was halted following the shooting, NOLA.com reported.

The officer was working as a security officer for the game, WWL-TV reported.

The suspect had been arguing with a school employee and the law enforcement officer attempted to intervene and remove the suspect from the building, according to NOLA.com.

At some point, the suspect pulled out a gun and shot the officer in the chest, the report said.

Multiple shots were fired, according to a photographer from WWL who was at the scene.

Orleans Parish sheriff’s deputies arriving at the scene found the officer suffering from a gunshot wound and had him transported to University Medical Center, where he later died, FOX 8 reported.

The slain officer was a member of the force at Tulane University in the city and also served as a City Court constable, Shaun Ferguson, superintendent of the New Orleans Police Department, told FOX 8.

The shooting remained under investigation, authorities said.