Louisiana National Guard soldier found dead in parking lot

A Louisiana National Guard soldier was found dead Friday in a state Department of Public Safety parking lot, officials said.

The unidentified soldier was pronounced dead by medical personnel at the scene in Baton Rouge, the National Gaurd said in a news release.

A cause of death has not been determined. The Louisiana State Police is investigating.

The name of the soldier is being withheld pending 24 hours after the notification of the next of kin, officials said.

National Guard soldiers from several states has been active in relief efforts following Hurricane Ida, which swept through the Louisiana coast last weekend, leaving many without power and crippling essential services in impacted areas.