Louisiana mayor running for re-election dies in car crash on Election Day

A mayor in Louisiana died on Election Day in a car crash while running for re-election.

84-year-old Velma D. Hendrix, the Mayor of Melville, Louisiana, was involved in a two-vehicle crash on Tuesday shortly after 11 a.m., according to the Louisiana State Police.

Officials said that the driver of a 2015 Ram pickup truck failed to yield while crossing the westbound lanes of U.S. Highway 190 and hit the passenger side of an Acura, which was traveling in a westbound lane.

Hendrix was sitting in the rear left passenger seat when the crash happened and wasn’t wearing a seatbelt.

She was taken to a local hospital in critical condition but was pronounced dead.

The three additional passengers in the Acura suffered moderate to critical injuries, according to police.

Police said the driver of the Ram pickup truck was also not wearing a seatbelt but wasn’t injured. Police gave the driver of the pickup truck a citation for failure to yield from a stop sign and no seat belt. A breathalyzer test showed that he wasn’t under the influence of alcohol, police said.

Hendrix was running for re-election for mayor of Melville at the time of the crash, according to FOX8.

The St. Landry Parish Clerk said in a Facebook post that a new election will be held Dec. 10.