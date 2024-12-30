Louisiana hunter cited for violations after shooting man he mistook for a deer

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries is reiterating the importance of hunting safety after a man was shot by a hunter who mistook him for a deer.

Law enforcement agents responded to a shooting involving two hunters on property in Zachary, a city in East Baton Rouge Parish, on Dec. 23, the department said on Facebook.

The two hunters were unknowingly hunting deer on the “same small private property” when one hunter mistook the other for a deer and accidentally shot him.

Both men had permission to be on the property, according to local media.

FORMER CENTRAL MICHIGAN QUARTERBACK TOMMY LAZZARO, 27, KILLED IN HUNTING ACCIDENT

He was hit with buckshot from a 20-gauge shotgun, the agency said. The shooter immediately called 911 for help once he realized he had shot a man and not a deer.

The wounded hunter was airlifted to Our Lady of the Lake Hospital in Baton Rouge with non-fatal injuries. Law enforcement did not state where the man was shot.

SIX ‘WINNERS’ OF LOUISIANA STATE-RUN HOG HUNTING CONTEST ACCUSED OF CHEATING, FACE CRIMINAL CHARGES

When law enforcement investigated what took place, they discovered neither hunter was wearing orange or had deer tags in their possession. The shooter was cited for both violations.

LDWF said additional charges are possible as the investigation remains active.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The agency reminded all hunters to prioritize safety by always wearing orange, which is required by law, and positively identifying your target and surroundings before firing your weapon.

“Let’s work together to prevent incidents like this and ensure everyone enjoys the outdoors safely,” LDWF said.