Louisiana gunman opens fire after losing job, kills two employees: report

Two men were killed when a gunman opened fire at a Louisiana shipyard on Monday, authorities said.

The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office reported that the shooting took place at FMT Shipyard and Repair in Harvey at around 1 p.m., according to FOX 8 Live.

BIDEN DOJ OPENS FEDERAL INVESTIGATION INTO LOUISIANA STATE POLICE

LOUISIANA POLICE INITIAL ACCOUNT OF BLACK MAN’S 2019 DEATH CONTRADICTED BY NEWLY ACCESSED VIDEO

Authorities said the suspect was a former employee who was fired recently, but did not disclose his name. Police have also not released the names or ages of the victims.

According to NOLA.com, the suspect is still at large.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital reached out to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office for more information, but has not yet heard back.