Louisiana child drowns in Biloxi, Mississippi resort pool: report

A 2-year-old Louisiana child drowned in a swimming pool while with family on vacation in Mississippi, according to media reports.

The child was at the Margaritaville Resort Biloxi on Sunday when the drowning occurred. The toddler was taken to the Merit Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

“The entire Margaritaville family is deeply saddened by this tragic accent,” the resort said in a statement, WXXV-TV reported. “We are heartbroken and our prayers are with the family through this difficult time.”

The Harrison County Coroner’s Office is not releasing the toddler’s name.

The child and his family were reportedly from, Port Allen, Louisiana and were staying at the resort. The Biloxi Police Department told the Sun Herald that a lifeguard was on duty at the pool at the time of the drowning.

