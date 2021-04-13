Louisiana authorities find body in Mississippi River as search for missing LSU student Kori Gauthier continues

Human remains have been found in the Mississippi River in Reserve, La., 50 miles southeast of where the search for missing freshman Louisiana State University student Kori Guathier continues in Baton Rouge.

The remains have not yet been identified.

Gauthier’s car was found abandoned on a bridge spanning the Mississippi River last week with her wallet and phone still inside. The 18-year-old Opelousas native and education major was last seen on April 6. Authorities have said they did not suspect foul play.

SEARCH UNDERWAY FOR MISSING LSU FRESHMAN AFTER CAR WAS FOUND ABANDONED

She is described as 5 feet, five inches tall and weighing between 115 and 120 pounds, with dark hair and brown eyes.

Her abandoned car was discovered around 1 a.m. after another driver slammed into it on Interstate 10’s Horace Wilkinson Bridge on April 7, according to authorities.

The Advocate reported that the new discovery comes less than a month after the body of a woman shot and killed in Baton Rouge was found in St. James Parish, the community just to the west of Reserve, which is in St. John the Baptist Parish.

LSU police said Saturday that they had focused their search for Gauthier to a “targeted area” of the river after a cadaver dog flagged a dangerous stretch of water twice.

Depths there reached to as deep as 90 feet, police said, and it was unsafe to deploy divers over the weekend.

Anyone with information is asked to call LSU police at 225-578-0807.