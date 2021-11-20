Six suspects were arrested in San Francisco on Friday night, accused of leaving a Louis Vuitton store in the city’s Union Square shopping district “emptied out,” according to a report.

Other high-end retailers, including Fendi and Yves Saint Laurent, also were struck, FOX 2 of the Bay Area reported.

Police responded to the area around 8:10 p.m. on reports of looting and vandalism, the station reported.

SAN FRANCISCO VISITORS FROM KENTUCKY, TENNESSEE STOP ATTEMPTED BREAK-IN AFTER BEING ROBBED

Videos posted on social media showed Louis Vuitton’s windows smashed and showed a masked suspect carrying a large amount of luxury merchandise to what appeared to be a getaway car, according to FOX 2.

One video showed police officers on foot, catching up to a suspected getaway car and using their batons to smash its windshield and windows.

Although several suspects initially got away, police did “great work” in ultimately apprehended six suspects, District 3 Supervisor Aaron Peskin told FOX 2.

San Francisco has seen a rash of shoplifting and other retail crimes in recent months. Earlier this week, authorities linked a 41-year-old woman to the theft of more than $40,000 in merchandise from a Target store in the city.

Earlier this month, the San Francisco Chronicle was mocked for asking if readers should learn to “tolerate burglaries” as “a part of city living.”

Fox News’ Louis Casiano and Cortney O’Brien contributed to this story.