Los Angeles woman, 71, targeted in home invasion in which suspect swiped ‘large amount of expensive jewelry’

A 71-year-old woman reportedly has been pistol-whipped in Los Angeles during a home invasion in which police tell Fox News Digital that a suspect demanded access to a safe containing a “large amount of expensive jewelry.”

The incident happened around 2:26 p.m. Wednesday in the Beverly Grove neighborhood of Los Angeles, and investigators are still trying to determine the value of what was stolen, according to a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson.

“She suffered some injuries to her head and some other lacerations as a result… Definitely shaken up, very afraid of what happened, but she should recover fully from her injuries,” Lt. Kirk Kelley told KTLA.

Information about a suspect was not immediately available.

The woman was tied up and pistol whipped during the incident, authorities told Fox 11 News.

She reportedly declined transportation to a local hospital.

“There’s been crime in this neighborhood. And it’s just it’s unbelievable. This was always a quiet, safe neighborhood. There was little things that went on… car break-ins, but nothing major where you would see people getting pistol whipped or, you know, zip-tied and you never saw a police activity like this in this neighborhood,” neighbor Jason Anish told Fox 11 News. “So it’s truly unfortunate. It’s a sad sign of the times right now.”

Images taken at the scene showed at least three police officers canvassing the area Wednesday.