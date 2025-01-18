Los Angeles water chief given police security detail amid ‘threats’ against her, employees

Join Fox News for access to this content You have reached your maximum number of articles. Log in or create an account FREE of charge to continue reading. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.

The Los Angeles water chief has been given a police security detail amid “threats” against her and water employees, as wildfires swept through Southern California, two Los Angeles police sources told Fox News.

Los Angeles Department of Water and Power’s CEO Janisse Quinones now has a 24/7 LAPD detail in response to the threats, the sources said.

One LAPD source cited the recent shooting in New York of United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson.

Quinones reportedly makes $750,000 per year.

She is facing public criticism over Los Angeles’ fire preparedness and water distribution amid the wildfires in the area.

“We can confirm that threats have been made against our employees, including incidents in the field … that occurred at a DWP facility downtown Tuesday evening,” the Department of Water and Power told Fox News.

“We take every threat and incident seriously and report them immediately to law enforcement,” the department continued. “We do not discuss security measures in place at our facilities in order to protect our employees.”

The department added: “Our employees are working tirelessly around the clock to support the City’s response, and their work is critical to those efforts. They are an essential part of the City family, they are part of this community, and there is no place in society or in our City for any threats to their safety.”

Quinones has also previously said she views her position through an “equity lense” and uses it to provide social justice.