Los Angeles top prosecutor to erase gang unit, sources say

Los Angeles County’s top prosecutor is re-imagineng, re-naming and downsizing to eliminate a unit within his office that handles gang-related cases, sources told Fox News.

The unit is slated to be “de-centralized” with a number of prosecutors expected to be transferred to other units. The hardcore gang unit currently has around 700 active cases.

Branch offices will get a “Special Trial Lawyer/Gang Coordinator” to assist with prosecutors absorb the cases. No new gang or gun allegations will be filed.

The controversial changes come amid a series of criminal justice reforms implemented in the months since Gascon took office that has sparked nationwide backlash.