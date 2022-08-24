Los Angeles teen intentionally hit and killed by two vehicles at party: police

website maker

Police in Los Angeles are searching for the suspects involved after a teen was hit and killed by two vehicles outside of a party early Sunday morning.

Authorities said 17-year-old Matthew Lobos was at an underground party at a warehouse in LA’s Florence neighborhood. At one point, he “engaged in a physical dispute” with the suspects, according to the LAPD.

After the fight, the suspects got into a black SUV and drove into Lobos’ direction.

One of the suspects exited the SUV, got into a white Acura and then deliberately drove into Lobos, investigators say. Police say the black SUV struck Lobos as well.

After the second strike, Lobos’ friend tried to drag his body out of the street. Lobos was soon hit a third time by the white Acura, which also collided with a light pole. The driver of the Acura jumped into the black SUV and sped off.

Lobos was pronounced dead on the scene. The LAPD is investigating if the killing was gang-related, although Lobos’ family members say the teenager was not a gang member.

In the wake of the killing, the slain teen’s aunt set up a GoFundMe to fundraise $14,000 for Lobos’ mother. As of Wednesday morning, that GoFundMe has raised over $16,000.

“On the early hours of Sunday the 21st of August, my dear 17-year-old nephew had his life tragically taken away,” Laura Valenzuela Arce wrote. “Just 5 months before his 18th birthday he was stuck by 2 unknown vehicles with the intent to kill.”

The LAPD is still investigating the incident and searching for the two suspects. They ask anyone with information about the white Acura or black SUV to contact the missing person’s unit at 213-996-18OO.

Los Angeles Regional Crime Stoppers accepts anonymous tips at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at lacrimestoppers.org.