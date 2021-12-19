close

Video

David Pearce, the 37-year-old suspect in the deaths of two women last month, was pictured with one of the alleged victims at an East Los Angeles warehouse party on Nov. 13, just hours before her unconscious body was dropped off at an area hospital, FOX 11 Los Angeles reports.

Hilda Marcela Cabrales-Arzola, a 26-year-old interior designer from Mexico, died about two weeks later after she was declared brain-dead. Her friend, 24-year-old model Christy Giles, was pronounced dead on Nov. 13 after her lifeless body was also dropped off at a hospital.

Now, Pearce has been arrested in connection to their deaths. He has been charged with manslaughter and is being held on a $1,000,000 bond.

LA MODEL’S HUSBAND FIGHTS FOR MURDER CHARGES AGAINST MEN WHO ALLEGEDLY DUMPED HER BODY OUTSIDE HOSPITAL

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced more charges against Pearce on Friday for allegedly sexually assaulting four women in crimes that date back more than a decade.

Pearce is facing two counts of forcible rape, one count of rape of an unconscious or asleep person, and one count of sexual penetration by a foreign object.

District Attorney George Gasc?n hinted that more charges may be coming.

“This case is evolving and we continue to work with law enforcement in developing evidence of other possible crimes,” he said in a statement Friday.