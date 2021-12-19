close Video David Pearce, the 37-year-old suspect in the deaths of two women last month, was pictured with one of the alleged victims at an East Los Angeles warehouse party on Nov. 13, just hours before her unconscious body was dropped off at an area hospital, FOX 11 Los Angeles reports. Hilda Marcela Cabrales-Arzola, a 26-year-old interior designer from Mexico, died about two weeks later after she was declared brain-dead. Her friend, 24-year-old model Christy Giles, was pronounced dead on Nov. 13 after her lifeless body was also dropped off at a hospital. Now, Pearce has been arrested in connection to their deaths. He has been charged with manslaughter and is being held on a $1,000,000 bond. LA MODEL’S HUSBAND FIGHTS FOR MURDER CHARGES AGAINST MEN WHO ALLEGEDLY DUMPED HER BODY OUTSIDE HOSPITAL The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced more charges against Pearce on Friday for allegedly sexually assaulting four women in crimes that date back more than a decade. Pearce is facing two counts of forcible rape, one count of rape of an unconscious or asleep person, and one count of sexual penetration by a foreign object. District Attorney George Gasc?n hinted that more charges may be coming. “This case is evolving and we continue to work with law enforcement in developing evidence of other possible crimes,” he said in a statement Friday. next prev

Giles and Cabrales-Arzola went out with a third friend on Nov. 12, Giles’ husband, Jan Cilliers, previously told Fox News.

The third friend left at some point in the evening and Giles and Cabrales-Arzola went back to a man’s apartment. Roughly 12 hours after they were last heard from, Giles’ lifeless body was dumped on a sidewalk near the Southern California Hospital by three masked men in a Toyota Prius with no license plates. She was pronounced dead a short time later.

Cabrales-Arzola’s body was similarly dropped off two hours later at a different hospital nearby. She was taken off life support on Nov. 28, according to a GoFundMe for her medical expenses.

Two other men, 47-year-old Michael Ansbach and 42-year-old Brandt Osborn, have also been arrested and charged with accessory to manslaughter in their deaths.

One of the suspects was a background actor who was arrested after he was lured off the set of NCIS on Wednesday, FOX 11 Los Angeles reports.

Authorities believe that “both women were given drugs and overdosed” before they died.

“Based on the investigation, the LAPD is concerned that there could be other victims in our community who could have been drugged by one or more of these men,” the LAPD said Thursday.

Giles’ husband previously told Fox News that “one-hundred percent they were drugged.”

“It’s such a huge mystery why they went with these guys,” Cilliers told Fox News on Friday. “My understanding is that these guys are expert con-men and manipulators.”

