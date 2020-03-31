Los Angeles, San Francisco streets and tourist areas largely empty during coronavirus outbreak, video shows

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

New drone footage and other video shot by Fox News shows once-busy streets and tourist areas in Los Angeles and San Francisco eerily deserted as the coronavirus has kept people indoors.

Fisherman’s Wharf, one of San Francisco’s busiest tourist areas, once brimming with souvenir shops and seafood stalls and situated near Ghirardelli Square, was shuttered after the city’s mayor called for a shelter-in-place, restricting people from leaving their homes except for trips to the grocery store or for medical supplies.

The Golden Gate Bridge, which usually has seen over 100,000 cars and other vehicles a day and Alamo Square — which overlooks the famous “Painted Ladies” — were surprisingly barren.

Shops in Chinatown and Little Italy were closed and the long, snaking line of cars, usually a trademark of Lombardi Street — a picturesque, winding road — was nonexistent.

In Downtown Los Angeles, normally bustling streets with shoppers were largely empty. Even the Staples Center, normally drawing thousands of people to concerts and sporting events, had almost nobody around.

California has been one of the hardest-hit states by coronavirus, with an estimated 6,388 cases and 132 deaths.