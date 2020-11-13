Los Angeles prosecutors decline to charge mother of school shooter

Los Angeles County prosecutors declined to bring charges against the mother of a teen who used a gun assembled at home to shoot five high school students — in which two died — before fatally shooting himself.

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s detectives were looking into Mami Matsuura-Berhow, the mother of 16-year-old Nathaniel Tennosuke Berhow, for potential delinquency of a minor and criminal storage of a firearm, The Signal reported.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office case rejected the case last month over a lack of evidence.

“We presented a case on Nathaniel Berhow’s mother to the District Attorney’s Office,” homicide Sgt. Guillermo Morales told the newspaper. “And they declined to file charges on her for (contributing to) the delinquency of a minor and criminal storage of a firearm.”

Messages to the District Attorney’s Office for comment were not returned.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Nathaniel Berhow opened fire on Nov. 14, 2019, his birthday, shooting classmates at Saugus High School in Santa Clarita, Calif., before killing himself. Two students were killed and three were wounded before Berhow turned the gun on himself.

Morales told the newspaper that no other charges were being considered.