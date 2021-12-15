LOS ANGELES–A suspect wanted in a kidnapping case was taken into custody Tuesday night after leading police on a car chase across the Los Angeles area, according to a report.

Police cars could be seen following the white SUV as it made its way through residential neighborhoods in the city.

Authorities had feared that up to two children were potentially inside the vehicle during the chase, according to FOX 11 Los Angeles.

LOS ANGELES CELL PHONE STORES RANSACKED BY SMASH-AND-GRAB THIEVES, LAPD TO INCREASE PATROLS AND ADD DETECTIVES

Video taken by SkyFOX captured at least one child being escorted away from the scene, the station reported.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A police spokesman said there are not many details available about the suspect or the other occupants in the vehicle.