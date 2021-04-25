Los Angeles police shoot, kill driver wearing body armor who slammed patrol car, confronted officers

Police in Los Angeles fatally shot a driver wearing body armor Saturday afternoon after he backed his car into a patrol vehicle and then got out and confronted officers.

Officers were responding to another call with the siren blaring when the driver “stopped suddenly” on Sunset Boulevard in Hollywood and reversed into the police vehicle, Los Angeles Police Department Detective Meghan Aguilar told reporters, according to FOX 11 in Los Angeles.

The driver got out of the car and kept his right hand hidden behind his back, as the officers exited their vehicle as well, Aguilar said.

“The officers gave him commands which he did not follow, and he started counting down, saying 3… 2… 1… as he started to pull his hand from his back to the front,” she told reporters.

Information about the shooting came from body camera footage from the officers, the detective said, according to KNBC-TV in Los Angeles.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene and the thoroughfare was temporarily shut down, KNBC reported.

The investigation into the incident is continuing, according to FOX 11.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.