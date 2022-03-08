Los Angeles police seeking 2 armed men in broad daylight home invasion

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Los Angeles police are searching for two men in connection to a broad daylight armed robbery at a home in Studio City on Monday morning.

The robbery happened on the 4200 block of Babcock Avenue around 8:30 a.m., FOX11 Los Angeles reported. The Studio City neighborhood is located just 6 miles outside of Hollywood.

COLORADO POLICE INVESTIGATING AFTER BOX OF HUMAN HEADS STOLEN FROM TRUCK IN DENVER

The female victim told the station that she was at a doctor’s appointment when she got a startling call from her husband, who was home with their baby, dog and a nanny.

“It’s probably the worst call you could receive,” the victim, who wished to remain anonymous, said.

Police said the armed men entered home with a key that they stole from the wife’s Tesla while she was at the doctor and found her address on a package before driving to the home themselves.

The husband told the station that the suspects came within 12 feet of him and that he saw a gun tucked into one of their waistbands. He said that the armed men fled after seeing him.

No injuries were reported.

Home surveillance video captured the two men running from the home and hopping a fence. They appeared to flee in a silver BMW 5 Series sedan.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

No descriptions of the suspects were immediately available.

Anyone with information on the case was urged to call 877-LAPD-247 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.