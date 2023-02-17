Los Angeles police say same suspect may be involved in two shootings in Jewish neighborhood within 24 hours

For a second day in a row, a Jewish person was shot in Los Angeles after leaving a Shul, or synagogue, according to reports.

The Los Angeles Police Department said at 8:20 a.m. on Thursday, a man was walking to his home when a suspect, originally identified as a White male, fired multiple rounds at the victim from inside a vehicle before fleeing the scene.

Police said the victim was struck in the arm and taken to a nearby hospital where he was listed in stable condition.

The incident happened near S. Bedford Street and Pico Boulevard on the westside of Los Angeles, just north of Culver City.

Less than 24 hours prior to Thursday’s shooting, a man was shot leaving a Shul at about 10 a.m. nearly a block away.

Both Shuls are in Pico-Shul, an area of Los Angeles that is heavily populated with Orthodox Jewish people.

Like Thursday’s victim, the person shot on Wednesday was struck in the arm and listed in stable condition.

The suspect in Wednesday’s shooting, police said, was described as an Asian man and was not in a vehicle. Police said the man pulled out a firearm, fired it twice and fled the scene.

On Thursday evening, the Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna issued a press release on Twitter about both incidents.

In the statement, Luna said detectives now believe both shootings may have involved the same suspect.

“The suspect is described as a male Asian with a mustache and goatee, driving a possible white compact vehicle.”

The sheriff also said the department is moving police resources around to ensure a highly visible presence in the area.

If anyone has information about the incident, the department encourages them to call 310-444-0701 or Crime Stoppers at 1-877-527-3247.

The shootings have members of the Jewish community concerned, including Yossi Elifort, founder of Magen Am, a private community watch group in the L.A. area.

“It is deeply concerning that in today’s Los Angeles, Jews have been shot in the street in two days, as they were leaving prayers,” Elifort said. “Regardless of the motivation of the shootings, Jews deserve to be secure, living and serving G-d in peace.”

According to Elifort, Magen Am asked that the city take a “strong stand” on behalf of the Jewish community, though the police say there is no information that indicates the incidents were driven by antisemitism alone.

Elifort said as the city conducts its investigation, the Jewish community will focus on what it can do to remain safe and vigilant.

“We are a *strong* community and we need to show this to the world,” he said, adding that Magen Am has placed its protected schools, guards and volunteers on “heightened” alert. “Everyone must be a part of the solution,” Elifort said.