Los Angeles police respond to armed robbery near high-end Beverly Center mall

An individual was robbed at gunpoint Thursday near one of Los Angeles‘ busiest shopping centers as brazen thefts continue to plague the city and surrounding areas.

The latest incident occurred around 1 p.m. at Beverly and La Cienega boulevards, near the Beverly Center shopping mall, the Los Angeles Police Department told Fox News Digital. Officers arrived and informed police units that an armed robbery occurred across the street from a hotel.

A suspect armed with a handgun stole a watch from someone and was last seen running into a parking structure, police said. The suspect then ran out of the structure onto San Vicente Boulevard.

Officers canvassed the area and caught the suspect and recovered the stolen watch, police said.

Social media posts initially said there was an active shooter inside the mall and a lockdown had been ordered. Mall security personnel told Fox News Digital the shopping center was never on lockdown and no shots were fired.

The Beverly Center, which borders West Hollywood and Beverly Hills hosts a number of retail stores, including high-end brands such as Balenciaga, Burberry, Gucci and Louis Vuitton.

Robberies have become an increasing concern in and around Los Angeles as thieves continue to target unsuspecting victims, even in broad daylight. In March, a man was robbed of a $13,000 Rolex at gunpoint in Culver City, Fox affiliate KTTV reported.

On Melrose Avenue in Los Angeles, a victim was shot at several times by suspects attempting to rob him on April 10. He ran into a clothing store as he dodged the gunfire.