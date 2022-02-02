close

Hundreds of California cops turned out to pay their respects to slain Los Angeles Police Officer Fernando Arroyos Thursday – a 27-year-old who died in a shootout with a group of alleged gang members who attacked him as he was house hunting with his girlfriend last month.

The funeral took place Wednesday morning before Arroyos was laid to rest at the Forest Lawn – Hollywood Hills cemetery.

LAPD Lt. Rex Ingram, Arroyos’ watch commander, described the slain officer as a “bright, shining star of hope” and a role model for his fellow officers and for children to emulate.