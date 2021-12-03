Los Angeles police investigating jewelry store smash-and-grab robbery caught on video: report

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reportedly is investigating a video that appears to show a group of individuals carrying out a smash-and-grab type robbery at a jewelry business.

The incident happened at the Del Amo Plaza shopping center in Rancho Dominguez, according to KABC.

A video posted on TikTok and Twitter purportedly showing the robbery unfold depicts one individual breaking a glass case at the business. Seconds later, another unidentified person carrying an object hops over the display case and sprints out of sight.

CALIFORNIA’S ZERO-BAIL POLICY SETS FREE 14 SMASH AND GRAB ROBBERY SUSPECTS, POLICE CHIEF SAYS

Two people have been detained in the wake of the incident, KABC reports.

Fox News has reached out to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department for further comment.

Los Angeles police recently arrested 14 suspects in connection with 11 “smash and grab” robberies in the city in late November – but all 14 suspects are back on the street, the city’s police chief has said.

“All the suspects taken into custody are out of custody, either as a result of one juvenile, or the others as a result of bailing out or zero-bail criteria,” Chief Michel Moore told Fox11.

Los Angeles stores were struck 11 times between Nov. 18 and Nov. 28, costing the businesses about $338,000 in total stolen merchandise and more than $40,000 in total property damage, Moore also said.

Similar incidents have been seen elsewhere in California in recent weeks, including in the San Francisco Bay Area.

Fox News’ Dom Calicchio contributed to this report.