Los Angeles police investigating dead body found on fire in shopping cart

The body of a deceased person was found on fire Tuesday morning in a shopping cart, Los Angeles police said.

The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to reports of a rubbish fire just before 5 a.m. near North Main and Wilhardt streets outside downtown Los Angeles, the department told Fox News.

The LAPD told Fox News a body was on fire while in the cart at the time. Fox Los Angeles reported the body was discovered by a man arriving to work.

The death is being investigated as a homicide and no arrests have been made. Local reports said the victim was possibly homeless. The cause of death has not been determined.

People living on the streets face a greater risk of dying via homicide, according to LAPD figures. In 2021, at least 87 people identified as homeless were killed.

In Los Angeles County, 1,612 people described as “unhoused” died last year, not all to homicides, according to data released by the coroner’s office.

Most recently, a 30-year-old homeless man was shot and killed in Long Beach. Eduardo Alonso died on Jan. 29 when officers found him in a vacant building that had been converted into a homeless encampment with a gunshot wound.



A 25-year-old suspect was arrested in connection with the slaying days later.