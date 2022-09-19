Los Angeles mayoral candidate Rep. Karen Bass says she doesn’t feel safe in city after burglary

website maker

Democratic Congresswoman Karen Bass expressed misgivings about safety in Los Angeles after her home was burglarized last week – retreating from a glowing remark she previously made about feeling safe in L.A.

Bass – who is running for mayor of Los Angeles – had two firearms stolen from her home on September 9. After announcing the burglary, a video re-emerged of her saying that she would give safety in the California city a “10 out of 10”.

“I do feel safe,” Bass claimed during a mayoral debate five months ago. “I would say a 10. But I do understand that a lot of people around the city do not feel safe, and I respect that.”

But Bass backtracked those comments during an interview with Fox 11 Los Angeles on Wednesday, saying that her safety was “shattered.”

“I thought from the beginning that the number-one job of the mayor is to make sure that Angelinos are safe,” Bass said.

The Democratic congresswoman also defended her possession of firearms, which reportedly surprised some city residents.

“I had guns for personal safety, as do many people. I think that gun control is extremely important,” the Democratic congresswoman said. “But I have never believed that people – if they wanted to have guns – should not have them.”

Two men were arrested in connection with the incident, according to the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD).

42-year-old Patricio Munoz and 24-year-old Juan Espinoza were arrested Tuesday after authorities allegedly witnessed them getting into the same vehicle that was parked at Bass’ residence during the robbery. Both men have been charged with residential burglary.

Back in June, Bass told Fox News Digital that she plans to be “smart on crime” if elected mayor.

“My plan calls for getting officers on the beat immediately in neighborhoods that want to see an increased police presence,” Bass said. “But I believe the quickest way to get officers on the beat is to get them from behind the desk.”