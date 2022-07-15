Los Angeles man charged in double slaying of couple inside Venice Beach home

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A 28-year-old man was arrested in connection with the April killing of a Los Angeles couple in their home, police said Friday.

Abelardo Bon, a resident of the city, is charged with two counts of murder for the deaths of 31-year-old Brandon Neal and 31-year-old Courtney Johnson.

Neal lived at the home and Johnson was visiting, police said.

Los Angeles police officers were called to the scene of the home in Venice on April 15. They found both victims with gunshot wounds, the LAPD said.

He was arrested on May 19 after a police pursuit for an assault with a deadly weapon. Following that incident, investigators determined he was responsible for the double-murder a month earlier.

Investigators have not determined a motive for the killings but believe it was not random.