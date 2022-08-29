Los Angeles latenight Hollywood Walk of Fame shooting leaves teenager dead, LAPD says

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A teenager was killed early Monday during a shutout at the Hollywood Walk of Fame, police said.

The shooting happened just after 1 a.m. in the normally tourist-heavy area, the Los Angeles Police Department said.

Officers responded to Hollywood Boulevard and Sycamore Avenue to a call of shots fired. Men were reported fleeing the area, the LAPD said.

When the officers arrived, they found a 17-year-old and a firearm nearby. He was taken to a hospital where he later died.

Investigators believe the victim was with a suspect and confronted a group at the scene. The group ran away and the unidentified suspect open fire. Authorities the teen also had a firearm and fired.

Witnesses said they heard about 10 gunshots, Fox Los Angeles reported. The teen killed was shot multiple times. Authorities are looking for the other suspect.

The Walk of Fame is one of the region’s biggest tourist attractions as tourists visit to see thousands of stars with names of celebrities embedded on the sidewalk.

