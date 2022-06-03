Los Angeles hospital stabbing leaves at least 3 injured, suspect remains inside, police say

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

At least two people were injured Friday during a stabbing at a Los Angeles hospital and a suspect has possibly barricaded themselves, authorities told Fox News.

The Los Angeles Police Department respond to the Encino Hospital Medical Center around 3:50 p.m. to a reported stabbing of two medical staff employees, the LAPD said.

CALIFORNIA TRANS CHILD MOLESTER HANNAH TUBBS PLEADS NOT GUILTY TO MURDER, JULY TRIAL SET

Officers were at the scene and clearing the hospital. At least one victim was taken to a hospital with unspecified injuries, the LAPD told Fox News.

The suspect could possibly be barricaded inside and authorities are trying to make contact, police said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP