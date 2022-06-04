Los Angeles hospital stabbing leaves at least 3 injured; suspect in custody, police say

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Two nurses and a doctor were injured Friday during a stabbing at a Los Angeles hospital and a suspect has possibly barricaded themselves, authorities told Fox News.

The Los Angeles Police Department respond to the Encino Hospital Medical Center around 3:50 p.m. to a reported stabbing of two medical staff employees, the LAPD said.

Officers rushed to the scene and were clearing the hospital. The three victims were taken to a nearby trauma center with unspecified injuries and remain in critical condition, the Los Angeles Fire Department told Fox News.

The hospital where they are being treated later said their conditions have improved.

“Dignity Health Northridge Hospital Medical Center received three patients to our Level II Trauma Center suffering stab wounds from the incident at Encino Hospital Medical Center,” a statement from Dignity Health Northridge Hospital said. “All three patients are currently listed in stable condition.”

The suspect could possibly be barricaded inside and authorities are trying to make contact, police said.

The stabbing came after a gunman attacked a Tulsa, Oklahoma hospital building. Five people died, including the suspect and his surgeon, who he blamed for his continuing pain after an operation.