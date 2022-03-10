Los Angeles follow-home robbers pistol-whip victim on video, police say

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A pair of armed follow-home robbers were caught on video beating and pistol-whipping a victim outside his downtown Los Angeles home Sunday, authorities said.

The victim was driving his Lamborghini home from dinner in Hollywood at a high-end on Sunday when he noticed a white sedan following him around 11:15 p.m., FOX11 Los Angeles reported, citing police.

LA FOLLOW-HOME ROBBERY: FBI OFFERS $10k REWARD FOR SUSPECTS WHO ALLEGEDLY HELD MULTIPLE VICTIMS AT GUNPOINT

The victim turned down an alley and is seen on surveillance video parking outside a door leading to his apartment building, according to Los Angeles police.

As the victim walks toward the door, two male suspects are seen jumping out from the sedan and approaching the man. One suspect held the man at gunpoint and demanded his watch, police said.

“The victim became involved in a physical altercation with the suspects and was subsequently pistol whipped,” police said.

Video shows the suspects surround the victim outside his door, pulling and pushing him to the ground. During the scuffle, the suspects are also seen punching the victim and pistol-whipping him in the head.

The victim fought back, throwing the two suspects off him until they pair fled, according to the video.

Police said an unknown number of other suspects remained in the vehicle during the encounter.

No shots were fired and the victim wasn’t seriously injured, police said. No items were stolen, and no description of the suspects were immediately available.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Los Angeles police have asked the public for help in identifying the suspects.

Follow-home robberies are a recent crime trend in which criminals follow victims home from public places and then rob them once they are in a more private setting.

The department launched a “Follow Home Task Force” last November after one such robbery resulted in a homicide Nov. 23, 2021.

Fox News’ Audrey Conklin contributed to this report.