Los Angeles fire cleanup complicated by ‘unprecedented’ number of EVs with combustible lithium-ion batteries

Highly combustible lithium-ion batteries used in electric and hybrid vehicles are complicating cleanup efforts in the Los Angeles neighborhoods ravaged by wildfire damage.

Phase 1 of the federal cleanup is underway, as surveyors with the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) work to remove and dispose of hazardous materials, including lithium-ion batteries found in charred vehicles and decimated homes. The EPA warned that batteries should be considered “extremely dangerous,” even if they are believed to be intact, and “can spontaneously re-ignite, explode, and emit toxic gases and particulates even after the fire is out.”

The Palisades and Eaton fires aftermath is estimated to require the “largest lithium-ion battery pickup, cleanup, that’s ever happened in the history of the world,” EPA incident commander Steve Calanog reportedly told local KNBC. He explained that removing lithium-ion batteries – even those that do not appear damaged – from fire wreckage requires “technical sophistication and care,” as hazardous material crews find and deionize the batteries so they can be crushed or safely shipped for disposal.

“We don’t know the long-term effects of all this exposure, and we haven’t seen this on this large of a scale and this many electric vehicles,” Los Angeles City Fire Capt. Adam VanGerpen told KNBC. “This is an unprecedented amount of electric vehicles with lithium-ion batteries in there.”

According to the California Energy Commission, more than 99,000 zero-emission vehicles were sold in Los Angeles County in 2024 alone, including battery electric, plug-in hybrid and fuel cell electric vehicles.

The Tesla models Y, 3 and Cybertruck were the top three selling zero-emission models sold in Los Angeles County last year, according to the commission’s online tally.

Authorities are warning that residual heat poses danger for days, weeks and even months after the initial fires, potentially causing lithium-ion batteries to spontaneously combust.

“With the lithium-ion batteries, even if they look like they are intact they could have damage on the inside, so they continue to off gas and the off-gas from these batteries can be toxic to your health,” VanGerpen said.

Besides in electric and hybrid vehicles, lithium-ion batteries can be found in personal electronics, vaping devices, power tools, and home energy storage systems, which have become increasingly popular during California’s power outages.

President Donald Trump toured the Palisades Fire burn area on Friday. His executive order issued that same day to provide water resources in California and improve disaster response will allow the EPA “to complete its hazardous materials mission responding to the Los Angeles, California Wildfires as soon as practical,” the EPA said in a statement on Monday. “EPA’s work removing hazardous materials is Phase 1 of the federal cleanup response.”

“According to the EPA incident commander, there will be upward of 1,000 people working on Phase 1 cleanup by this weekend,” the statement continued. “This work, conducted at no cost to residents, is a mandatory process to ensure the safety of residents and the workers who will – after the hazardous material is gone – conduct the Phase 2 debris removal in the burn footprints, and to prevent these materials from being released into the environment.”

Phase 2, which begins automatically once Phase 1 is complete, will involve debris removal and will be coordinated by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

“Under President Trump’s leadership, EPA is doing everything within our power to expedite cleanup of hazardous debris and to help provide Californians safer access to their property as soon as possible,” EPA Acting Deputy Administrator Chad McIntosh said in a statement. “With President Trump’s Executive Order, he has authorized a whole of government response to the catastrophic wildfires in Los Angeles – an effort that has never been seen before. EPA is working with local, state and federal partners in addition to the private sector to aid in California’s recovery.”