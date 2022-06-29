Los Angeles father, son found dead in possible murder-suicide

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A father and son were found dead in a Los Angeles neighborhood Tuesday evening and authorities believe it could be a murder-suicide.

Los Angeles police responded to a call in the Chatsworth neighborhood around 8:20 p.m. Tuesday night.

Officers found the bodies of a man and a young boy outside a vehicle that was parked near William Tell Aggeler High School.

The Los Angeles County coroner’s office later identified the man as 35-year-old Jose Romo Guerra and 10-year-old Michael Romo Sandoval, a father and son from Canoga Park.

MURDER COLD CASE SUSPECT IDENTIFIED AS OHIO WOMAN’S HUSBAND AFTER REMAINS FOUND IN UTAH

LAPD Deputy Chief Alan Hamilton reiterated after conflicting reports that the pair were found outside the vehicle and died at the scene.

Hamilton told reporters that a murder-suicide was a “working theory.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

It remains unclear exactly how the pair died. No weapons were recovered at the scene and the case remains under investigation.