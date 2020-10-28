Los Angeles erupts into overnight unrest after Dodgers win, sparking coronavirus, crime concerns

The Los Angeles Police Department early Wednesday was working to disperse unruly crowds in the downtown area following the first MLB World Series win by the Dodgers in decades.

Amid reports people were breaking into stores, police declared an unlawful assembly before 1 a.m. local time and gave dispersal orders in the downtown area of 8th to Pico and Broadway to Figueroa. No arrests were immediately announced by authorities.

“We are still dealing with a large, and at times unruly, crowd in the Downtown L.A. area,” the LAPD tweeted. “There are several street closures and areas of heavy traffic congestion. Please stay clear of the DTLA area and expect a large police presence.”

DODGERS WIN THEIR FIRST WORLD SERIES TITLE SINCE 1988

Following the 3-2 victory against the Tampa Bay Rays, Dodgers fans formed an impromptu parade downhill from the stadium on Sunset Boulevard, honking and cheering, the Los Angeles Times reported. Some people lit fireworks to celebrate the win, as others climbed traffic lights, and drivers were seen doing burnouts in the middle of intersections, according to the newspaper.

Earlier Tuesday, the police department headquarters’ official account tweeted a video message to all Angelenos from retired American sportscaster Vin Scully, who is best known for his 67 seasons calling games for the Dodgers, beginning in 1950 and ending in 2016.

“Well, the word is out. The Dodgers are world champions, and I know you want to celebrate like everybody else but let’s do it properly,” Scully said in the video. “Let’s do it the way the Dodgers did with pride in themselves and pride in our great city. Let’s show the rest of the country that we know how to celebrate the proper way. So, congratulations to the ball club. Congratulations to you, and, together, let’s celebrate the right way in honor of our city and of the Dodgers. Go Dodgers.”

DODGERS’ JUSTIN TURNER SEEN ON FIELD AFTER WORLD SERIES WIN WITHOUT MASK AFTER POSITIVE COVID-19 TEST

Police were working to clear hundreds off the streets after already closing the area around Dodgers Stadium to traffic. Local residents with an ID were the only ones allowed to enter the immediate area.

The Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department had warned those celebrating the win to adhere to appropriate COVID-19 health guidelines.

Before the city celebrated its second major sports title this month, Los Angeles County’s Department of Public Health told USA Today on Monday it was “highly likely” that Lakers fans gathered weeks ago for watch parties and other maskless events ahead of the team’s NBA championship win, and that may have contributed to the recent spike in coronavirus cases.

About 2,000 people had crowded the streets outside the Staples Center to celebrate the victory against the Miami Heat in Orlando, and at least 76 people were arrested in alleged instances of vandalism, unlawful assembly and failure to disperse, according to the Times.

The LAPD earlier Tuesday received approval to start recording and saving aerial footage of protests and other large gatherings taken by its helicopters, something the local chapter of Black Lives Matter called the “height of state repression and surveillance.” Los Angeles, like other major metropolitan cities, is preparing for election-related protests, civil unrest and possible violence on or around Nov. 3.