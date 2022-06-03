Los Angeles DA Gascon’s office lands 5-month probation camp sentence for teen who mowed down mom and infant

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A California teen convicted of plowing a car into a mother and her 8-month-old son will spend just five months behind bars thanks to Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascon, according to the woman who survived the crash.

Despite shocking surveillance video of the Aug. 6, 2021 incident, numerous eyewitnesses and initial felony charges, the teen will serve his sentence at a “juvenile probation camp,” an alternative sentence less severe than juvenile detention.

“I thought those were the last moments of our lives; we were dead,” the mother, who asked to be identified only as Rachel, wrote in a victim’s impact statement. “That feeling, along with the memory of a car accelerating directly into us, will haunt me forever.”

Gascon’s office said it was looking into the sentencing.

LOS ANGELES DA GEORGE GASCON ‘OVERSTATES HIS AUTHORITY,’ CAN’T IGNORE CALIFORNIA LAW, COURT RULES

According to police sources, the driver, 16 at the time of the crime, initially told investigators the victim popped up out of nowhere, and he struck her by accident.

Multiple videos show the car veering directly at the mother and child while speeding the wrong way down a narrow backstreet with no sidewalks. After mowing them down, the driver attempts to drive away, only to be stopped by another driver who rams the stolen sedan with a pickup truck.

Rachel in her statement repeatedly called the attack an attempted murder and lambasted Gascon for what she called a policy of seeking juvenile justice with “the lightest touch possible.”

She said the driver got so close she could see the whites of his eyes.

CALIFORNIA TRANS CHILD MOLESTER HANNAH TUBBS GLOATS OVER LIGHT SENTENCE IN JAILHOUSE PHONE CALLS

“As the car approached me and my child, I stopped walking and moved the stroller and myself up against a building on the right side of the road to ensure that we gave the reckless driver plenty of room to pass,” Rachel said. “As the car got dangerously close to us, [the juvenile suspect] turned the wheels in our direction and accelerated as he aimed to kill us.”

Rachel said she lived in fear for seven months before the driver was taken into custody.

“It sounds like I will have only another 4-6 months of peace until I will resume living with that fear again,” she wrote in response to his sentence.

Gascon’s office has come under fire for months for what critics say is a soft approach toward prosecuting crime. He has maintained that his reforms are aimed at creating a fairer criminal justice system.

CALIFORNIA TRANS CHILD MOLESTER, 26, GETS 2 YEARS IN JUVENILE FACILITY THANKS TO PROGRESSIVE DA GEORGE GASCON

As he has issued directives handcuffing prosecutors from seeking sentencing enhancements or other stiffer penalties, homicides in Los Angeles have soared, according to city and county law enforcement.

At the same time, controversial cases involving juveniles are often sentenced without public scrutiny because they are not subject to the same public records rules as adults.

Another example involves a 26-year-old child molester, who received a sentence of just six months in a juvenile facility for girls after claiming to identify as female following an arrest eight years after the crime. That offender is now in custody in Kern County on murder charges.

Gascon is facing a second recall effort, which has the support of deputy prosecutors in his own office. The petition surpassed 500.000 signatures earlier this week, and organizers say they need just 67,000 more by July 6 to secure a ballot.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

On Thursday, a California appeals court upheld an injunction barring Gascon from refusing to charge “three-strike” cases, which dramatically increase prison terms for repeat felons.

Fox News’ Bill Melugin and Louis Casiano contributed to this report.