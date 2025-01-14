Los Angeles couple’s harrowing escape as Eaton Fire approached their home caught on video doorbell

Altadena residents Jeffrey and Cheryll Ku shared harrowing footage of their Jan. 7 escape from their home as the Eaton Fire approached.

The Kus are among Los Angeles residents forced to flee from the wildfires that tore through the city. On social media, the Kus described the experience as “34 minutes of pure terror.”

“The Eaton fire had just started in the hillside above us and we had to act FAST,” Jeffrey Ku wrote in an Instagram post. “Winds gusting, no electricity, we grabbed what we could. I took videos of the fire between trips to the car and I never would have imagined how quickly the conditions could get worse. By the time we left, smoke had filled the air making it hard to breath [sic], embers flying everywhere, and the sky was bright orange.”

ESSENTIAL PHONE NUMBERS FOR LOS ANGELES-AREA RESIDENTS AND HOW YOU CAN HELP THEM

PATRICIA HEATON SAYS LA FIRES PROVE ‘WE CAN’T JUST RELY ON THE GOVERNMENT’

The horrifying clip starts with Cheryll Ku frantically calling to Jeffery, saying “we have a very big problem.” Moments later she can be heard saying “babe, we gotta go.” From there the video alternates between scenes of the couple running in and out of their home with their belongings and near-apocalyptic shots of the Eaton Fire, complete with a fiery red sky.

“Please God. Please God, save us. Please God, save our house, please,” Jeffery can be heard saying in the video before leaving his home for what he “thought would be the last time.”

In his Instagram post, Jeffery Ku said his house was still standing but noted that he knew others who were not as lucky and “lost everything.” Ku also expressed his gratitude for the first responders battling the terrifying blaze.

WHICH INSURANCE COMPANIES HAVE THE MOST EXPOSURE IN CALIFORNIA?

The Los Angeles wildfires have terrorized residents for a week, have killed at least 24 people and forced thousands to flee for their lives.

On Tuesday, Los Angeles Fire Department Chief Kristin Crowley warned of “life-threatening and destructive” winds, adding that the “danger has not yet passed.” Crowley said the department is “carefully managing our operations to ensure that we can quickly respond to any new fires.”

JOY REID CLAIMS ‘BILLIONAIRE RIGHT’ WANTS ‘APARTHEID’ STATE IN POST-WILDFIRE CALIFORNIA

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

If you would like to help wildfire victims, join FOX Corporation in donating to the American Red Cross’ relief efforts.

To donate, visit GO.FOX/REDCROSS or scan the QR Code below.

FOX Corporation pledged $1M to the American Red Cross’ California Wildfire relief efforts, which will help the agency provide those in need with safe shelter, hot meals, emotional support, and resources to aid in recovery in the region.