Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department forced to backtrack after bizarre condolences for US strike on Iran

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department amended and deleted a social media post Sunday where it expressed condolences for the “tragic” U.S. bombing of Iranian nuclear sites.

“Our hearts go out to the victims and families impacted by the recent bombings in Iran,” the post on X stated. “While this tragic event happened overseas, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is closely monitoring the situation alongside our local, state and federal partners.”

The department eventually amended the post, which deleted the sentence regarding the U.S. strikes before it was removed from X altogether. It was not clear if anyone was harmed or killed during the operation.

A sheriff’s department spokesperson told Fox News Digital that he wasn’t aware of the initial post expressing condolences.

“We sincerely hope your account was hacked,” said a post from Stop Antisemitism, which works to expose groups and individuals that espouse incitement towards Jewish people and those who engage in antisemitic behavior. “There were no victims in last night’s successful targeting of Iran’s nuclear sites. Please verify this post was not posted by an employee of the LA County Sheriff’s HQ.”

Over the weekend, the U.S. military carried out strikes targeting three nuclear sites in Iran in Operation Midnight Hammer. The mission targeted nuclear sites in Fordo, Natanz and Isfahan.

Fordow, which many international experts believe is key to Iran’s nuclear program, is buried almost 300 feet beneath a mountain.

“At midnight Friday into Saturday morning, a large B-2 strike package comprised of bombers launched from the continental United States,” Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Dan Caine said during a Sunday morning press conference from the Pentagon.

Caine said the U.S. was able to maintain the element of surprise during the entire operation.

Iranian officials were still assessing the significance of the strikes, but the Trump administration has described them as a success that has degraded Tehran’s ability to develop a nuclear weapon.