Los Angeles County reopens beaches, in rare bright spot during long coronavirus recovery

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Los Angeles County beaches reopened for certain activities Wednesday following a two-month closure amid the escalating coronavirus pandemic, as officials slowly implement measures to ease stay-at-home orders in an effort to resume daily life.

Beachgoers, however, are only permitted to engage in recreational activities such as running, walking, swimming and surfing along the county’s 75 miles of coastline. Face masks are required and visitors must maintain social distancing.

Group sports and sunbathing are prohibited, as well as picnicking. Beach parking lots, piers, bike paths, boardwalks and concession stands will remain closed.

CORONAVIRUS: WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

The easing of restrictions comes as officials will most likely extend a county stay-at-home order through the summer. County Public Health Director Barabara Ferrer said Tuesday that the order will be extended unless expanded testing is put in place.

“Our hope is that by using the data, we’d be able to slowly lift restrictions over the next three months,” she told the Board of Supervisors. “But without widely available testing for the coronavirus or rapid home kits that would allow people to test themselves daily, it seems unlikely that the social distancing directives and stay-at-home orders would be completely eased.”

County officials will evaluate how the beach reopening goes before easing other restrictions, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Manhattan Beach Mayor Richard Montgomery said Monday that the city’s shoreline could be closed if beachgoers don’t follow the new rules, according to the newspaper. Bill Brand, the mayor of neighboring Redondo Beach, gave a similar warning Monday in a Facebook post.

“If the Governor or County Health Dept. see pictures of us not social distancing, they can and will close us down as they did in Orange County,” he wrote.

Gov. Gavin Newsom on April 30 ordered beach closures in neighboring Orange County after photos of thousands of beachgoers who flocked to the shores showed them not maintaining social distancing or wearing face masks. The photos went viral and spurred criticism of beach communities for allowing the packed crowds.

Some Orange County beaches have since been allowed to reopen. The beach openings come as the state gradually reopens portions of its devastated economy.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

As of Wednesday, Los Angeles County reported 33,180 COVID-19 cases, including 1,613 deaths, according to the county Department of Public Health.