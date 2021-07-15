Los Angeles County deputies, inmates hospitalized after altercation inside jail dorm

Six Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies and two jail inmates were hospitalized Thursday following a fight inside a jail Thursday that resulted in a heavy law enforcement response to the facility.

Deputies at the Pitchess Detention Center-North County Correctional Facility in Castaic, just north of Los Angeles, were conducting security checks inside a dorm around 3:05 p.m. when one deputy was assaulted by an inmate, the Sheriff’s Department told Fox News.

As the altercation escalated, multiple inmates joined the fight before additional deputies responded. After issuing commands to stop, pepper spray was used to de-escalate the situation, authorities said in a news release.

Around 20 to 25 inmates were exposed to the chemical. Seven deputies and a custody assistant were injured. Six deputies, the custody assistant and two inmates were taken to hospitals with non-life threatening injuries and the facility was locked down.

No specifics on the type of injuries sustained were disclosed. Fox News has reached out multiple times to the Los Angeles County Fire Department but had not heard back. Officials at the jail declined to comment.

The north facility is one of four jails that make up the Peter J. Pitchess Detention Center.