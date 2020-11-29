Los Angeles County DA's security officer fires at carjacking suspects near her home: reports

A Los Angeles police probe got underway Saturday night after an investigator with the L.A. County district attorney’s office — who was working security for DA Jackie Lacey — fired at suspects who allegedly tried to carjack the security team.

The suspects allegedly pulled up to the security officer’s car and tried to break into it after the climbed out of the vehicle near Lacey’s home in L.A.’s Granada Hills neighborhood, prompting the officer to fire at them, FOX 11 in Los Angeles reported.

TODDLER SHOT AS ONTARIO POLICE CONFRONT DAD ACCUSED OF KIDNAPPING

Neither suspect was hit, according to Los Angeles police, KCBS-TV of Los Angeles reported.

The suspects drove away and were still at large late Saturday, the station reported.

The car was one of two security vehicles parked outside Lacey’s home, according to FOX 11.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Lacey lost her bid for reelection earlier this month to district attorney-elect George Gascon amid scrutiny for not bringing charges against some police officers involved in on-duty shootings.