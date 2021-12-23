Los Angeles clothing store shootout leaves suspect and teen girl dead, police say

Two people, including a suspect and a 14-year-old girl, were killed and another was wounded Thursday during a shootout at a Burlington Coat Factory store in North Hollywood, California, authorities said.

The girl was killed inside a dressing room at the store, they said.

The incident occurred around 11:45 a.m., the Los Angeles Police Department told Fox News. Officers were responding to calls of an assault with a deadly weapon when they received additional reports of shots fired while en route, LAPD spokesperson Stacey Spell said.

CALIFORNIA DAD SHOT DEAD AFTER HE AND NEIGHBORS CONFRONT SUSPECT SEEN BREAKING INTO CARS

When police arrived, they began searching for the suspect, who was assaulting another person, police said. At that time, at least one officer opened fire and the suspect was taken into custody before being declared dead, Spell said.

One of the rounds from an officer’s weapon went through the wall of a dressing room and a girl, 14, was struck. She died at the scene, police said. It was not clear how many officers fired at the suspect or the number of shots.

A third person, the initial assault victim, was taken to a hospital. Authorities have not released the identities of the suspect or victims.

Employees and customers were sheltering in place at the time of the incident. It was unclear if any shots were actually fired prior to police arriving at the scene.

In a statement, a Burlington spokesperson said the company was supporting authorities as the investigation continues.

“At Burlington, our hearts are heavy as a result of the tragic incident that occurred today at our North Hollywood, CA store,” the statement to Fox News said. “Our top priority is always the safety and well-being of our customers and associates.”