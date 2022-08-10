Los Angeles City Council approves more funding for police in Hollywood to combat spike in crime

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Los Angeles City Council members on Wednesday approved funding for more police patrols in Hollywood to address a rise in crime.

Hollywood, which is a neighborhood of Los Angeles, has seen a 75% increase in homicides and a more than 35% increase in shots fired this year compared with last year. Robbery and theft, meanwhile, has jumped by nearly 20% and 25%, respectively.

The council on Wednesday signed off on a motion by Councilman Mitch O’Farrell to give an additional $216,000 to the Los Angeles Police Department’s Hollywood Division to add additional officers.

“Today’s unanimous approval of enhanced safety measures in Hollywood will make a world of difference for residents, workers and visitors impacted by crime,” O’Farrell said in a statement, City News Service reported. “We’re investing in a holistic approach to public safety — one that brings unarmed service providers, residents, businesses and LAPD to the table so that we can create safer neighborhoods and communities.”

According to O’Farrell’s motion, the demand for public safety has exceeded the available resources in Hollywood.

“We’re thankful to Council Member O’Farrell for these additional resources and look forward to quickly putting them to use to prevent, deter and address crime,” Blake Chow, LAPD deputy chief, said in a statement to City News Service.