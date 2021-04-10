FOX News 

Los Angeles children found stabbed to death, all under three years old

LAPD officers found the bodies of three children younger than three years old who had been stabbed to death in northwestern Los Angeles Saturday morning, FOX 11 News reports. 

Officers were called to the scene around 9:30 a.m. PT, according to the local Fox affiliate

It is unclear if a suspect has been identified, but a manhunt is currently underway in the city. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.