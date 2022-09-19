Los Angeles-based Beyond Meat COO, Doug Ramsey, arrested for biting driver’s nose after Arkansas football game

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A food executive was arrested over the weekend for allegedly biting a man’s nose during a fight after a college football game.

Doug Ramsey, 53, the chief operations officer of Beyond Meat, was taken into police custody Saturday on charges of terroristic threatening and third-degree battery, Fox 24 reported. The attack occurred at a parking garage near Razorback Stadium following a University of Arkansas victory over Missouri State.

A police officer responded to the scene Gate 15 over a reported disturbance where two men were found with bloody faces, the report said.

The officer spoke with witnesses and determined Ramsey was in a traffic lane and attempting to leave when the driver of a Subaru “inches his way” in front of Ramsey’s vehicle. Ramsey allegedly got out the vehicle and “punched through the back windshield of the Subaru,” according to the station, citing a preliminary police report.

During the alleged attack, Ramsey allegedly bit the other man’s nose, “ripping the flesh of the tip of the hose,” the report said.

The victim and a witness told authorities Ramsey threatened to kill the Subaru driver. People in other vehicles got out of their vehicles and helped separate the pair. He was booked into Washington County jail.

Fox News has reached out to Beyond Meat. Ramsey became COO of the Los Angeles-based plant-based meat substitute producer in December 2021.

He previously worked for Tyson Foods where he was president of its global McDonald’s business, according to its website.