Los Angeles authorities release sketch of suspect who tried to kidnap young girl at school park

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department has released a sketch of a suspect who they said tried to kidnap a young girl at a park.

The suspect walked through a park in Pico Rivera at 9528 Beverly Blvd., around 3 p.m. Tuesday after leaving the victim’s school, the sheriff’s department said.

The suspect went up to the girl in the park and tried to talk to her. The girl told him to leave her alone and began to walk away. The suspect grabbed the girl’s arm and pulled her with him, saying he wasn’t going anywhere, according to the sheriff’s department.

A good Samaritan at the park saw what was going on and intervened, confronting the suspect. The good Samaritan threatened to call police prompting the suspect to let go of the victim and lunge forward in an attempt to grab the arm of another young child with the good Samaritan, the sheriff’s department said.

Authorities said the suspect’s efforts were unsuccessful and he fled the location. They described him as a male Hispanic, 30 to 35-years-old, 6 feet tall, 200 lbs., with “salt and pepper shaggy hair, unshaven.” He was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt with black pants and tattered shoes.

Anyone with information should call Detective Villegas at 562-949-2421.

Pico Rivera is about 12 miles southeast of Downtown Los Angeles.