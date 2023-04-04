Los Angeles authorities pursue, capture female suspect in ‘Security’ shirt who stole armed police cruiser

Los Angeles authorities on Monday were in pursuit of a female suspect who stole a police cruiser with weapons in the back.

The police chase reportedly began around 1:30 p.m. in the area of West Rancho Dominguez, a community south of Los Angeles.

Officials say the suspect took the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department cruiser when it was parked and a chase ensued.

Footage from SkyFOX shows the driver barreling eastbound on the 91 freeway, weaving around other vehicles, topping speeds of 160 mph before exiting the freeway in the Anaheim-Fullerton area of Orange County.

Authorities could be seen chasing the suspect into a dead end at an industrial yard.

Deputies pinned-in the suspect using a PIT maneuver and pulled her out of the cruiser before arresting her. The suspect could be seen wearing a shirt that appeared to say “Security” on her back.

No injuries were reported.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.