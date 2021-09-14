Los Angeles-area poll worker wearing Trump gear removed from voting site

A Los Angeles-area poll worker dressed in clothing supportive of former President Trump was removed from a voting site Tuesday after election officials advised him that his attire was “inappropriate and unacceptable.”

The unidentified worker was spotted at a polling site in West Hollywood’s Plummer Park Community Center, a spokesman for the office of the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk told Fox News. A photo showed him wearing a “Trump 2020” cap and a T-shirt that read: “Where’s Hunter” and “Trump 2020” as he sat behind a laptop.

In a tweet, the Registrar-Recorder’s office said he had been released from the voting center.

“Based on his response and reports that other workers had previously counseled him on this, he was released and is no longer working at the vote center,” officials said.

The spokesman said poll workers are not allowed to wear political attire while on duty. Typically, election workers help set up the polls, assist voters when signing in and issue and account for ballots.

Voters went to polls across California Tuesday for the recall election. They will be asked whether to replace Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom and who should take office. Recall supporters initiated the election over his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

If voters approve of replacing Newsom, whoever of the 46 candidates vying to lead the state wins a majority of the votes becomes governor.